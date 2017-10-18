Watch Black Sabbath Play ‘Paranoid’ at The Band’s Last Concert Ever

By Scott T. Sterling

Black Sabbath have shared a video of the band performing the 1970 classic, “Paranoid” from their last concert ever.

The clip is taken from The End of the End, a documentary focused on Black Sabbath’s final show in Birmingham, England.

The metal legends charge through the song triumphantly as confetti rains from the ceiling. The clip ends with singer Ozzy Osbourne thanking the crowd for their support over the years.

Check out the full clip, which contains brief explicit language, now at Radio.com.