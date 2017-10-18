Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – October 16

Visit The Pumpkin Patch
Irvine Park Railroad
1 Irvine Park Road
Orange, CA 92869
(714) 997-3968
irvineparkrailroad.com
Pick out a pumpkin to carve for Halloween, or take part in a slew of activities like hay rides, train rides, John Deere tractor races, panning for gold and a pumpkin ring toss. There will be a haunted house, a giant hay maze and seasonal cookie decorating on site as well. Looking for other pumpkin patches in the area? Visit our complete list of the Best Pumpkin Patches in Southern California
“Endurance: The Antarctic Legacy of Sir Ernest Shackleton and Frank Hurley”
Bowers Museum
2002 North Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92706
(714) 567-3600
www.bowers.org
A little over two weeks ago, the Bowers Museum launched this new exhibit based on explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s expedition to Antarctica a century ago. The showcase will feature large format images by Frank Hurley, who was hired to document the experience. There will also be a variety of diaries and work logs from Shackleton and his crew.
Carve Pumpkins at The Big Carve
Copper Door
225 North Broadway
Santa Ana, CA 92701
(714) 696-1479
www.thecopperdoorbar.com
This free 21+ event is an exciting way to carve pumpkins this October. Now in its fifth year, the Big Carve provides guests with carving tools as well as $8 pumpkins. In addition, there will be live music, Halloween-themed cocktails, a pool table and late-night happy hour. Costumes are encouraged to feel free to dress up for the event.
The 17th Door
1851 West Orangethorpe Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
(714) 441-9080
www.the17thdoor.com
One of the scariest haunts in Orange County, The 17th Door requires a waiver because it is an immersive experience where guests may be touched by the actors—a unique aspect of this spot. It is also rather long, clocking in at nearly 40 minutes as guests make their way through the fictional Perpetuum Penitentiary.
See “The Games Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays”
Camino Real Playhouse
31776 El Camino Real
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
(949) 489-8082
caminorealplayhouse.org
Set in 1936, this mysterious whodunit stage show is perfect for the Halloween season. The play is set at the home of Broadway star William Gillette, who has been playing Sherlock Holmes in New York City. After inviting his fellow actors from the show over for the weekend, one of them winds up dead and the festivities take a different turn.
Monster Mash
Garden Amphitheater
12762 Main Street
Garden Grove, CA 92840
www.ocml.us
This arts and music festival is perfect for the season. Organized by the Orange County Music League, it will feature both The Mausoleum main stage and the Spider Forest side stage with performances by Bullets and Octane, Dreams of Vertigo, Nikki’s Nervous Breakdown, The Alienated and many more. There will also be a costume contest, art stations and food trucks.
Play it Forward: A Halloween-Themed FUNdraiser
Chuck Jones Center for Creativity
3321 Hyland Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(949) 660-7793
www.chuckjonescenter.org
This Halloween-themed fundraiser will have a carnival-esque atmosphere where children and their families can move through various creativity stations. Whether making masks, decorating pumpkins or creating your own trick-or-treat bag, there will be plenty to keep you busy. There will also be a stop-motion animation station where you can create your own cartoon character. Proceeds will benefit the center’s artistic and educational programs.