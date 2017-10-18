Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Orange County – October 16

As Halloween inches closer, this week brings a variety of seasonal events, both creepy and fun. Pick up a pumpkin at the Irvine Railroad pumpkin patch, or select one and carve it at the Copper Door’s Big Carve event. The 17th Door, an innovative haunted maze, is still open this week, and the weekend brings the Monster Mash. If you’d rather do something more artsy this week, check out Bowers Museum’s new exhibit on Sir Ernest Shackleton, enjoy a whodunit at the Camino Real Playhouse or take part in a creative fundraiser.

Monday, October 16



Visit The Pumpkin Patch

Irvine Park Railroad

1 Irvine Park Road

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 997-3968

irvineparkrailroad.com Irvine Park Railroad1 Irvine Park RoadOrange, CA 92869(714) 997-3968 Pick out a pumpkin to carve for Halloween, or take part in a slew of activities like hay rides, train rides, John Deere tractor races, panning for gold and a pumpkin ring toss. There will be a haunted house, a giant hay maze and seasonal cookie decorating on site as well. Looking for other pumpkin patches in the area? Visit our complete list of the Best Pumpkin Patches in Southern California

Tuesday, October 17



“Endurance: The Antarctic Legacy of Sir Ernest Shackleton and Frank Hurley”



Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(714) 567-3600

www.bowers.org Bowers Museum2002 North Main StreetSanta Ana, CA 92706(714) 567-3600 A little over two weeks ago, the Bowers Museum launched this new exhibit based on explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s expedition to Antarctica a century ago. The showcase will feature large format images by Frank Hurley, who was hired to document the experience. There will also be a variety of diaries and work logs from Shackleton and his crew.

Wednesday, October 18



Carve Pumpkins at The Big Carve

Copper Door

225 North Broadway

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(714) 696-1479

www.thecopperdoorbar.com Copper Door225 North BroadwaySanta Ana, CA 92701(714) 696-1479 This free 21+ event is an exciting way to carve pumpkins this October. Now in its fifth year, the Big Carve provides guests with carving tools as well as $8 pumpkins. In addition, there will be live music, Halloween-themed cocktails, a pool table and late-night happy hour. Costumes are encouraged to feel free to dress up for the event.

Thursday, October 19



The 17th Door

1851 West Orangethorpe Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92833

(714) 441-9080

www.the17thdoor.com 1851 West Orangethorpe AvenueFullerton, CA 92833(714) 441-9080 One of the scariest haunts in Orange County, The 17th Door requires a waiver because it is an immersive experience where guests may be touched by the actors—a unique aspect of this spot. It is also rather long, clocking in at nearly 40 minutes as guests make their way through the fictional Perpetuum Penitentiary.

Friday, October 20



See “The Games Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays”

Camino Real Playhouse

31776 El Camino Real

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 489-8082

caminorealplayhouse.org Camino Real Playhouse31776 El Camino RealSan Juan Capistrano, CA 92675(949) 489-8082 Set in 1936, this mysterious whodunit stage show is perfect for the Halloween season. The play is set at the home of Broadway star William Gillette, who has been playing Sherlock Holmes in New York City. After inviting his fellow actors from the show over for the weekend, one of them winds up dead and the festivities take a different turn.

Saturday, October 21



Monster Mash

Garden Amphitheater

12762 Main Street

Garden Grove, CA 92840

www.ocml.us Garden Amphitheater12762 Main StreetGarden Grove, CA 92840 This arts and music festival is perfect for the season. Organized by the Orange County Music League, it will feature both The Mausoleum main stage and the Spider Forest side stage with performances by Bullets and Octane, Dreams of Vertigo, Nikki’s Nervous Breakdown, The Alienated and many more. There will also be a costume contest, art stations and food trucks.

Sunday, October 22



Play it Forward: A Halloween-Themed FUNdraiser

Chuck Jones Center for Creativity

3321 Hyland Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(949) 660-7793

www.chuckjonescenter.org Chuck Jones Center for Creativity3321 Hyland AvenueCosta Mesa, CA 92626(949) 660-7793 This Halloween-themed fundraiser will have a carnival-esque atmosphere where children and their families can move through various creativity stations. Whether making masks, decorating pumpkins or creating your own trick-or-treat bag, there will be plenty to keep you busy. There will also be a stop-motion animation station where you can create your own cartoon character. Proceeds will benefit the center’s artistic and educational programs.