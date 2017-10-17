Rami Malek as Queen’s Freddie Mercury: See the New Photo

By Scott T. Sterling

A new photo of Mr. Robot star Rami Malek as Queen’s Freddie Mercury has been revealed.

The image taken from the set of upcoming Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, was shared by the film’s director, Bryan Singer.

Related: Queen Detail ‘News of the World’ Deluxe Box Set



“Couldn’t help myself and had to post this iPhone pic,” Singer wrote on Instragram alongside the image of Malek transformed to look like Mercury from Queen’s 1979 tour, captured on the Live Killers album.

Check out the post below.