Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Producer Made Her Do A Nude Lineup

Shocking revelations from Jennifer Lawrence.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Jennifer shared some troubling experiences of her own.

Last night, Lawrence told a high powered crowd at the Elle’s Woman Event in Hollywood that early on in her career, a female producer forced her to do a nude line up next to five thinner women.

She said they stood there, with only tape covering their private parts, and says the producer was trying to encourage her to go on a diet.

Jennifer called the experience “degrading and humiliating” especially after the producer told her she should use the naked pictures as inspiration for her diet.

She added that another actress was fired from her role for not losing weight fast enough.

For the record, Lawrence says they wanted her to drop fifteen pounds in two weeks and when she told this to a male producer she says it got worse.

He told her “he didn’t know why everyone thought she was so fat, he thought she was perfectly doable!”