Lisa Loves Showbiz: Disney Night On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Last night was Disney night on Dancing with the Stars. It was all about sparkles, dreams and smiles.

Violinist, Lindsey Stiriling, was all smiles after her Foxtrot scored 28/30 earning a ten from Len.

Property Brothers, Drew Scott did an impressive Viennese Waltz to “The Rainbow Connection” which was beautiful and brought out Kermit The Frog who sat and judged his dance with the other judges.

Drew earned 25/30 and Kermit.

Football star Terrell Owen earned his first nine proving to be the biggest surprise of the season, also scoring 25/30.

Malcom in the Middle star Frankie Muniz had ‘pirate game’ with his Argentine Tango scoring 29/30.

As usual, it was Hamilton star Jordan Fisher whose Foxtrot earned the first perfect score of the season 30/30 Bruno.

Then, it was time to send one couple home and that couple was Pretty Little Liar Sasha Pieterse and Gleb.

Next week is “A night at the movies” featuring special guest judge Shania Twain.