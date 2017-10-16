Lisa Loves Showbiz: Harvey Weinstein Kicked Out of The Motion Picture Academy

The fallout continues. New week, new stories. The latest on Harvey Weinstein’s fall from grace.

He’s facing serious new accusations and a blow from the Motion Picture Academy that awarded his films 81 Oscars.

In its 90 year history, The Motion Picture Academy has only ousted one other member.

But first this. Authorities investigating new allegations of rape against Weinstein, including British actress, Lisette Anthony, who told London police that Harvey attacked her in her own home in the late 80’s.

Another woman coming forward? An intern who said Harvey exposed himself to her while she was interning on his first movie in 1980.

Also speaking out is Kate Winslett who won an Oscar for Miramax’s 2008 film The Reader.

She told the LA Times this weekend that Harvey was so nasty, a bully, and that she purposely left him out of her acceptance speech even though she was told she must include him.

Winslett told the Times, “The fact that I will never have to deal with Harvey Weinstein again Is one of the best things that ever happened and I’m sure the feeling is universal.”

Also over the weekend, The Academy announced that Weinstein has been thrown out of the organization after an emergency meeting.

Weinstein is only the second person to ever be kicked out.

The only other? Godfather actor Carmine Caridi. He was booted for sharing VHS screeners of contending Oscar films.

Even Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby, and Mel Gibson are allowed to remain members. Producers Guild also mulling over kicking him out. They will vote this morning.

And the vote is in on late night host James Cordon’s jokes regarding Harvey Weinstein, and they are not good!

Over the weekend while hosting a Gala Friday night James joked about Harvey and is now facing backlash over these jokes:

He has since apologized.