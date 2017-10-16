Lisa Loves Showbiz: Gerard Butler Hospitalized After Motorcycle Accident

Here’s a name we haven’t heard in a while, Gerard Butler.

He’s got a new film coming out, a disaster flick called Geostorm, and over the weekend he had a little disaster of his own after getting run off the road while on his motorcycle.

TMZ reporting he was riding his chopper in LA when he got cut off by a car causing him to crash.

911 was called, paramedics took Butler to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Luckily those injuries did not include any broken bones, just some cuts and bruises so we will see him on the red carpet promoting his movie this week, just a little banged up.

Speaking of banged up, it seems Kim Kardashian’s ego is a bit banged up after paparazzi pictures have given her a full phobia, according to Kim.

She finds herself now asking the question, “Why don’t I just stay home?”’

Last night on Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kim freaked out looking at the pictures of her in a bikini that the paparazzi snapped while she was in Mexico last April.

Kim says those pictures are what led her to develop body dysmorphia and admits the media scrutiny is enough to keep her home.