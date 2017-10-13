The 21 Hottest Restaurants In LA Right Now (October 2017)

If you looking the hottest spots to eat right now in Los Angeles, we’ve got you covered. What they all have in common is that each restaurant features top chefs at the helm concocting new dishes that are wowing guests.





Vespertine

3599 Hayden Ave.

Culver City, CA 90232

(323) 320-4023

From Chef/Creator Jordan Kahn comes Vespertine in Culver City. Situated in the Hayden Tract district this restaurant is a gastronomical experiment seeking to disrupt the course of the modern eatery. With no traditional walls supporting the building and an architectural skin of undulating steel and glass, the intimate, 22-seat dining room sets the stage for an enigmatic dining experience, comprised of a succession of 18+ courses.





ink.well

826 N La Cienega Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90069

(310) 358-9058

This popular eatery used to reside on Melrose, but in the summer of 2017, ink. relocated to West Hollywood offering guests an expanded bar area and restaurant experience under a new name: ink.well. The menu here showcases a number of chef Michael Voltaggio's signature items, such as his egg yolk gnocchi and salt and charcoal potatoes, along with new dishes such as a dry aged beef burger. To pair with the cutting-edge California cuisine is a selection of imaginative and modern cocktails as well as a selection of beers on tap.



The Exchange at Freehand LA

416 W 8th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

(213) 612-0021

Similar to Bar Lab's 27 Restaurant in Miami, the menu at their newest restaurant, The Exchange, explores the multi- cultural flavors of urban L.A. through an Israeli lens. Opened in June 2017 in DTLA's Freehand hotel, dishes here incorporate flavors and practices from Chef Alex Chang's background, with a strong focus on local produce. Try their grilled lamb kebab paired with their grapefruit black pepper cocktail, or brunch favorites include their malawach breakfast burrito and a Jerusalem bagel with herbed cream cheese.





Mh Zh

3536 Sunset Blvd.

Mh Zh, pronounced mah zeh which in Hebrew translates to what's this, is Silver Lake's new Israeli restaurant on the corner of Sunset and Maltman. Chef/owner Conor Shemtov grew up in L.A. but spent time cooking in Israel, and brings contemporary food driven by California produce. From a menu written on brown paper bags and a BYOB policy, most of the food comes from its coal-fired oven, accompanied by rustic bread from Bub and Grandma's.





Journeymen

3219 Glendale Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(323) 284-8879

Journeymen's open kitchen exposes meticulously sourced, thoughtfully prepared food in a casual yet refined environment. The menu changes often, highlighting that week's best produce, like the heirloom corn with pleasant ridge reserve cheese, purslane and confit leeks. Chef David sources his produce from the farmer's market every Wednesday before getting back to bake that day's fresh loaves of bread.





RBTA

5629 N Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90042

(323) 259-6474

Reminiscent of Tokyo's Shouben Yokochou Alley, the heart of RBTA is the robata grill where guests can witness the mastery of this style of Japanese cooking. The menu also highlights flavors of Thailand, Japan, Peru, and Los Angeles to compliment Chef Baey's vision. Favorites on the menu include the uni pasta, yuzu honey prawn, and grilled ei hirei. Pair a great glass of wine, authentic sake and/or beer with your meal too.



Gesso

801 N Fairfax Ave #101

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 544-6240

Operated under Paul Hibler's American Gonzo Food Corporation label, Gesso brings California Italian cuisine to Fairfax Ave. Designed like an artist studio, the open industrial chic vibe pairs nicely with chef Doug Miriello's food and pastries. Their stand out dish is the house smoked trout dip which can be paired with the signature salty Chihuahua cocktail.





Cosa Buona

2100 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(213) 908-5211

After much success with Alimento in Silver Lake, chef/owner Zach Pollack brought Cosa Buona, a casual Italian-American restaurant, to Echo Park in May 2017. Cosa Buona celebrates Italian-American cuisine at this modern pizzeria with a menu that includes antipasti, salads, sandwiches and other special menu items. Make sure to try their stepmother Italian sub during lunchtime or the pepperoni pie at dinner.





Destroyer

3578 Hayden Ave

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 360-3860

www.destroyer.la 3578 Hayden AveCulver City, CA 90232(310) 360-3860 Jordan Kahn brings modern Scandinavian-twists to this minimalist space in Culver City. With a bustling open kitchen, the restaurant features an always changing menu. Menu items include raw oatmeal, avocado confit, beef tartare, Icelandic rye bread and more.

Lunetta

2424 Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 581-4201

Opened by longtime California chef Raphael Lunetta, Daniel Weinstock and Mike Garrett in the Pico District of Santa Monica, Lunetta brings a refined approach with a menu steeped in local California ingredients. Chef/partner Raphael Lunetta's signature touch can be felt with simple, clean flavors that take center stage. Favorites include the baja kampachi, caramelized pork chop and apples and wood grilled loup de mer.





Good Measure

3224 Glendale Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(323) 426-9461

Offering a great selection of wines by the glass, Good Measure offers dinner and brunch menus featuring California-inspired cuisine. Through his 20+ year cooking journey through Los Angeles chef Mike Garber brings stand out dishes like: shaved cauliflower salad, crispy pork rillettes and lamb belly.





Woodley Proper

16101 Ventura Blvd #245

Encino, CA 91436

(818) 906-9775

Woodley Proper has become a celebrated Encino gem. Built on the idea of dining at the bar, this dynamic duo presents cocktail standards and creative concoctions which are paired with rotating snacks, meaty plates and truly inspired desserts. The vintage-era modern bar and lounge's menu include signature cocktails like the Woodley Proper and margarita's triple crème iced cream cone.





Tintorera

2815 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 741-0055

The seafood-centric, modern Mexican restaurant named for a type of blue shark, features chef Calderón's signature "cocina de campo" (country kitchen) style of cooking from Mexico City to Los Angeles. Either on their outside patio or in their indoor speakeasy bar, the menu emphasizes crudos and raw dishes alongside dishes such as arroz con pollo, baja tuna and more.





Felix

1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

(424) 387-8622

FELIX, Latin for "happy" or "lucky," delves deep into all regions of Italy, exploring pastas from throughout the country, using the time-honored techniques of pasta fatta a mano. The restaurant seats just over 100 people and features a pasta laboratorio, a wood-fired pizza oven and Tuscan grill. Must have items on the menu include the trofie pasta made with pesto genovese and pecorino stagionato and the Cutloose cocktail.





Rossoblu

1124 San Julian St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 749-1099

Rossoblu is the first restaurant project to open at City Market South in the untapped Fashion District in DTLA. As the culmination of chef Steve Samson's career, he has put together a delicious menu featuring a selection of salumi, antipasti, pastas, and mains. Staples on the menu include: tortellini in brodo, nonna's tagliatelle al ragu' bolognese and Ilario's grigliata.





Pizzana

11712 San Vicente Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 481-7108

Candace and Charles Nelson, the couple behind Sprinkles Cupcakes, opened Pizzana in Brentwood earlier this year with partner Chris O'Donnell. Inspired by their shared passion for pizza and fascination with the science behind baking, Pizzana features handcrafted Neo-Neapolitan pies from Naples-born master pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi. Save room for some dessert with treats like Candace's lastra di napoletana made with Sprinkles ice cream and salted caramel panna cotta.





Uovo

1320 2nd St Ste

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 425-0064

Featuring freshly made pasta made in its own kitchen, Uovo offers popular dishes like their authentic tagliatelle al ragu', tortellini, or a traditional tonnarelli all' amatriciana.





HiHo Cheeseburger

1320 2nd St B

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 469-7250

HiHo is the only burger restaurant that exclusively serves 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef. The restaurant offers cheeseburgers, hand-cut fries, house-made pies and organic shakes. The most popular menu choice is the HiHo double cheeseburger and fries, double beef, double cheese, ketchup, onion jam, lettuce, house-made pickles, and grilled in mustard.





Rosaliné

8479 Melrose Ave.

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 297-9500

Chef Ricardo Zarate brings the next phase of Peruvian dining to West Hollywood at Rosaliné. Named after his mother, the modern Peruvian bistro is known for its ceviches, seafood and meat Dishes, alongside 'street-food' fare updated with a California sensibility. Open for dinner nightly from 6 p.m., try the ceviche and the grilled branzino.





Sari Sari Store

317 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(323) 320-4020

This Filipino concept offers up a menu based around savory rice bowls or 'silog' that pull from Margaritas's Pinoy heritage, as well as a few sweet items like halo halo.





MTN

1305 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

(424) 465-3313

Brought to Angelenos from Travis Lett, the co-owner of Gjelina and Gjusta, MTN is a walk-in only (for now) izakaya eatery on Abbot Kinney. The Japanese izakaya features a fairly traditional takes on classic izakaya fare, with a menu organized into vegetable, sashimi and grilled dishes. Although they feature a seasonal menu, the busy spot has garnered quick fame for its ramen bowls, using noodles Lett makes himself.


