Lisa Loves Showbiz: Taylor Swift Launching Her Own Social Media Platform

Taylor Swift says she’s got something pretty awesome to share with you.

Swift just announced she’s launching her own social media platform.

Take that Twitter, SnapChat, and Instagram. Look what you made her do!

It’s called ‘The Swift Life”, and here is what Taylor posted to tell you about it:

Basically, the feature includes connecting with Taylor via exclusive pictures, videos and music.

You will also be able to connect with other ‘Swifties’ through the social network.

There will also be custom animations including stickers and pictures, and similar to Kim Kardashian, Taylor will have her own emoji, the “Taymoji.”

The worldwide launch will take place before the end of the year.

On another note, TMZ is reporting The Weinstein Company may have violated Harvey Weinstein’s 2015 contract with the company by firing him.

The contract shockingly allowed Weinstein to stay on with the company regardless of how many sexual harassment claims were lodged, as long as he paid the company back the settlement costs and a penalty.

According to the contract, if Weinstein treated someone improperly in violation of the company’s code of conduct he would have to pay $250,000 for the first time, $500,000 for the second, $750,000 for the third and 1 million for each additional instance.

Clearly they knew at least since 2015 and as long as Harvey kept writing checks he could be sued over and over and still keep his job.

The only way they can fire him, according to this contract, was if he was indicted or convicted of a crime, which has not happened as of yet.