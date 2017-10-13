Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mark Ruffalo Accidentally Live Streams Opening of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

ANAHEIM FIRE: CBSLA Canyon Fire 2 Coverage | Donate Now

By Lisa Stanley
Mark Ruffalo made a Hulk-sized mistake while at the premiere of Marvel’s latest superhero movie, Thor: Ragnarok.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed a portion of the movie after he forgot to turn off his live stream.

So here’s what happened. Mark was walking the red carpet and did what most stars do now.

They live feed on Snapchat or Instagram to make you feel like you are part of the experience so fans can enjoy with them.

Only problem, Mark forgot to end the live stream before putting his phone in his pocket.

As a result, 2,500 fans were able to hear the audio from Thor: Ragnarok and hear is what it sounded like:

The big problem? We have three more weeks until its official release.

Thank goodness Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the film, realized his mistake before any real damage was done.

Thor: Ragnarok comes out November 2nd.

