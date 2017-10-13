ANAHEIM FIRE: CBSLA Canyon Fire 2 Coverage | Donate Now

Billy Corgan Performs ‘Aeronaut’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Billy Corgan’s second solo album Ogilala drops today and last night (Oct. 12) the Smashing Pumpkins frontman appeared on The Tonight Show to give fans a taste.

He performed “Aeronaut” at a piano and host Jimmy Fallon introduced him by his preferred, full name, “William Patrick Corgan.” The alt-rock icon was accompanied by a string section and delivered a melancholy live vocal.

Ogilala is a predominantly acoustic record. Corgan performed all the instruments on the album aside from strings, which he commissioned to a quartet. He also called in James Iha, the Smashing Pumpkins’ original guitarist (with whom Corgan hasn’t recorded in 17 years) to play lead guitar on “The Processional.”

Watch Corgan’s performance of “Aeronaut” here:

