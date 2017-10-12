Lisa Loves Showbiz: Ben Affleck Accused of Groping TRL VJ

New York Police Department and the FBI are now investigating into some of Harvey Weinstein’s allegations that he sexually assaulted women.

The fall out continues and this morning Weinstein speaking out for the first time since over two dozen woman came forward accusing him of sexual harassment or assault.

Yesterday morning TMZ caught up with him leaving his daughters house, in the video he admits he’s not doing well.

TMZ had reported yesterday that he had left to go to rehab in Europe, but instead he went to Arizona where severalother stars have sought help.

This morning more accusers, a former ‘Bond Girl’ and yet another model came forward with pretty much the same tale as the others.

Questions now being asked like just how much Weinstein’s Company new and when and another star taking heat of his for inappropriate behavior, Ben Affleck.

After condemning his mentor on twitter calling his alleged actions “sick”, this moment resurfaced on twitter, Ben with an MTV host from the show TRL named Hilarie Burton where he apparently groped her breast during a 2003 appearance:

Burton by the way married now to actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan from The Walking Dead. Morgan also played Ben’s dad in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of the Justice.

Affleck took to twitter yesterday to apologize to Burton saying, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

He may need to continue that apology tour again to another young reporter named Ann Marie who interviewed Ben back in 2004 in Quebec.

That five minute interview was conducted in Ben’s lap.

The reported sat in his lap and was groped the whole time seeming to enjoy it. She has since come out and said that it was planned for ratings and she was not upset at all.

However, the studios may be upset because this morning we are hearing that Ben may soon be saying, “I am NOT Batman.”

Industry insiders speculate that all this could leave Justice League in jeopardy.

Lastly, we hear Jay Z is in talks to buy Weinstein’s interest in the Weinstein Company.

And shame on Twitter for suspending actress Rose McGowan’s account for what they called “violating the rules.”

Apparently her Twitter talk about the Weinstein’s and others was a problem.

REALLY????