Lisa Loves Showbiz: Alec Baldwin Has a Meltdown In NYC

Alec Baldwin at it again another explosive meltdown this one on the streets of New York.

Earlier this week, New York Post says Baldwin was seen in a verbal exchange with a motorist that included a tirade of insults and drink throwing.

I wish we had audio, but we don’t so we’ll just have to settle with the description of what happened provided by the New York Post.

They say Baldwin called the driver of the big black SUV, a “meat ball” and according to witnesses he kept badgering the driver and passenger to get out of the car.

When the people would not get out of the car Baldwin got his phone out and began recording them and taking pictures of their license plates.

They got scared and took off, but not before Baldwin threw his extra-large drink at them.

Witnesses say after that Alec went on his angry way.

If you remember back in 2014, Alec was arrested in the same area for biking the wrong way down Fifth Ave and reportedly becoming belligerent and argumentative with cops.