ANAHEIM FIRE: CBSLA Canyon Fire 2 Coverage | Donate Now

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Alec Baldwin Has a Meltdown In NYC

By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Alec Baldwin, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017
(Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin at it again another explosive meltdown this one on the streets of New York.

Earlier this week, New York Post says Baldwin was seen in a verbal exchange with a motorist that included a tirade of insults and drink throwing.

I wish we had audio, but we don’t so we’ll just have to settle with the description of what happened provided by the New York Post.

They say Baldwin called the driver of the big black SUV, a “meat ball” and according to witnesses he kept badgering the driver and passenger to get out of the car.

When the people would not get out of the car Baldwin got his phone out and began recording them and taking pictures of their license plates.

They got scared and took off, but not before Baldwin threw his extra-large drink at them.

Witnesses say after that Alec went on his angry way.

If you remember back in 2014, Alec was arrested in the same area for biking the wrong way down Fifth Ave and reportedly becoming belligerent and argumentative with cops.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live