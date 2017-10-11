Lisa Loves Showbiz: More Details Come Out Over Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations

Nearly 30 accusers and counting.

In less than a week, movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has lost his job, his respect, his reputation, and now his wife.

We’re talking about a man who has been thanked more than God at the Academy Awards and has earned over 300 Oscar Nods for his movies.

This morning explosive new allegations against Weinstein which include Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie both come forward saying they also received unwanted sexual advances from Harvey.

And yesterday new stunning secretly recorded audio of Weinstein urging an actress to go into his hotel room has emerged.

The recording was part of a sting operation by the New York Police Department after the woman in the tape filed a complaint.

You can hear her say “No” 12 times in the entire recording.

Here is an expert of it:

According to the Manhattan DA, the case was never prosecuted because the audio was insufficient to prove a crime under the New York law.

As for Paltrow and Jolie, Paltrow says she was summoned to Harvey’s suite for a work meeting at which time he placed his hands on her thigh and suggested that they head to the bedroom for massages.

After she says she ran home to tell her then boyfriend, Brad Pitt, who confronted Weinstein telling him never to touch her again or he would give him a Missouri whipping!

Paltrow did go on to work with Harvey again Shakespeare in Love which earned her an Oscar.

Angelina Jolie also says he made unwanted advances towards her in a hotel room in the late 90’s. As a result, she said she chose never to work with him and warned others when they did.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon weighing as well. Ben calling Harvey’s alleged action, “sick.”

Rose Mcgowan calling BS on Ben saying she told him to his face what Harvey did and he responded by saying “Goddamit I told him to stop doing that!”

As for Matt Damon, he denies speaking to The New York Times in 2004 about Harvey. He says that call was about the director of the movie they were making and says he had no idea about Harvey adding, “This is the kind of sexual predator that keeps me up at night.”

Yesterday, Weinstein’s wife of 10 years, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announced she was leaving him saying, “my heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable action. I have chosen to leave my husband.”

As for Weinstein, according to TMZ he has gone to Europe to check into a sex addiction rehab.

Lastly, for those who say no one knew, take a listen to this clip from 2013 when Seth McFarland was announcing the 2012 Oscar nominees:

I guess some did know and chose to ignore.