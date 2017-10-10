Spookiest Places In Los Angeles For Halloween

If you dare, visit these spooky places for a real haunt this Halloween. From old cemeteries and retired zoos to gasp-worthy ghost stories, haunted hayrides and live zombie theater productions, Angelenos who seek the chills and thrills will have plenty to do just in time for





dearlydepartedtours.com 5901 Santa Monica Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90038(855) 600-3323 Take a ride on the Dearly Departed Tour Hollywood bus investigating some of the city’s most talked about celebrity deaths, infamous tragedies and ghost stories. The 2 ½ hour trip is a ride through Beverly Hills, Hollywood and the Sunset Strip where tourists will see where Marilyn Monroe, Natalie Wood, Farrah Fawcett, to name a few, are laid to rest, and where the rich and famous including Michael Jackson, River Phoenix and Whitney Houston were before they died. You’ll get wrapped up in the Bugsy Siegel mobster stories, Sharon Tate murder and much more. The Dearly Departed museum has a lot of cool “death memorabilia” including items from Rock Hudson, Sharon Tate, and





www.hollywoodforever.com 6000 Santa Monica Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90038(323) 469-1181 What’s more spooky than watching a horror flick on the grounds of Hollywood’s legendary cemetery? Hollywood Forever Cemetery is always buzzing with fans who want to walk the burials visiting some of the most famous Hollywood icons including Cecil B. DeMille, Douglas Fairbanks, Jayne Mansfield, Mickey Rooney and hundreds more. Throughout the year, Cinespia organizes movie screenings and events at the historic site that will send chills up your spine. Tickets cinespia.ticketfly.com are now available to “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) zombie screening on October 21st and it’s pre-Halloween movie event featuring David Bowie’s “Labyrinth” (1986) followed by a masquerade ball.





losangeleshauntedhayride.com Old Zoo at Griffith Park4801 Griffith Park DriveLos Angeles, CA 90027(323) 913-4688 There was a time when there was a zoo in Griffith Park. From 1912

until it shuttered, it featuring lions, bears, monkeys and other animals Today, this deserted area is eerily picturesque with old animal cages and cave-like facades where the animals once lived. The Old Zoo is the perfect backdrop for the notorious Los Angeles Haunted Hayride (September 29 to October 31, 2017). The hayride is scary to the max taking brave souls through an interactive experience including a chilling hayride tour of the Old Zoo, a twisted winding corn maze, and haunted house, all while vicious clowns (the 2017 theme) are lurking. While the Old Zoo serves as a hiking trail and picnic area in the daylight, the nights are dedicated to the sounds of the animal spirits.





universalstudioshollywood.com 100 Universal City PlazaUniversal City, CA 91608(800) 864-8377 If you’ve got spook stamina, Halloween Horror Nights is just right for you. It’s probably one of LA’s scariest places to visit Halloween time. This Universal Studios production transforms the amusement park into a living nightmare. Guests can take a ride on the new Titans of Terror tram hosted by Chucky, try to escape any one of the 8 haunted mazes including themes from FX’s “American Horror Story”, Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining”, and AMC’s “The Walking Dead”. Other highlights feature scare zones, high-octane rides, and a new live hip hop show with the Jabbawockeez dance crew. Tickets begin at $75





www.zombiejoes.com 4850 Lankershim Blvd.North Hollywood, CA 91601(818) 202-4120 The Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group offers a thrilling Halloween adventure with its newest production (2017) of the “Urban Death,” maze led by director Zombie Joe and Jana Wimer. This interactive show is spooky theater at its best, featuring psychologically twisted vignettes that are intense and haunting. Audience members walk through a maze while navigating ghoulish spirits, twisted horrors and haunting fun. Tickets are $15, and you have to be 16 years and older to attend.

Article By Sheryl Craig