McDonald’s To Bring Back Szechuan Sauce After Uproar Over Short Supply

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The frenzy and despair has been heard, and McDonald’s says it will bring back more Szechuan sauce.

McDonald’s offered the throwback dipping sauce and an accompanying poster Saturday as part of a one-day promotional event for the animated TV series, “Rick and Morty.” The sauce was first offered in 1998 by McDonald’s as a promotional item for the Disney movie, “Mulan,” but on Saturday bore the alien art of “Rick and Morty.”

That’s right…got me some of the Mulan McNugget sauce! Thanks to @treverreeh for waiting in line for 4+ hours. #szechuansauce pic.twitter.com/qQ4RQ5Lfmm — Mike Krambeck (@mrkrambeck) October 9, 2017

When there wasn’t enough sauce to go around, outrage ensued – both online and in real life. In some places, police officers were called because of rowdy standoffs.

There were also reports of sauce being resold on eBay for as much as $2,199.

This was my only opportunity to get rich, and I had to work that day… Please god #szechuansauce pic.twitter.com/Rusb0S98T7 — SixxFox (@SixxFox) October 9, 2017

Amid the uproar, McDonald’s tweeted overnight that they would bring back more Szechuan sauce.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

America, YOU did it. You waited in lines. You yelled. You cried. And amidst all of the chaos, corporate America listened. #szechuansauce is coming back. #BeTheChange — Shalott (@littleshalittle) October 9, 2017

So, what does it taste like? The sauce has been described as sweet and tangy with a hint of ginger.