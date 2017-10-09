Lisa Loves Showbiz: Harvey Weinstein Fired From His Own Company

Just four days after the bombshell report accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexually harassing women, this morning he is out of a job. Fired!

Late yesterday, The Weinstein Company made the announcement that the remaining board members, including Weinstein’s brother Bob, have terminated him based on “new information about misconduct that has emerged in the past few days.”

This comes several days after sexual harassment allegations against Harvey became public after the article in the New York Times came out alleging that Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan were involved.

Over the weekend two more people we know speaking out. Actor Nathan Lane claims Weinstein threw him against a wall at Bill Clinton’s birthday party seventeen years ago. The situation allegedly occurred after Nathan, who was the emcee, made a joke about then Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s comb over.

Right in our own back yard, someone who has actually filled in for me, Lauren Sivan from Fox Local news and Good Day LA. Sivan has a story of her own.

Today she tells Megyn Kelly what happened with Harvey and says it was Weinstein’s bizarre statement to the New York Times that finally made her talk.

She says his lack of remorse was the final straw.

Lauren tweeted out, “For those asking why I waited? You try telling that story 10 yrs ago. Only possible now because of women with bigger names and far braver than me.”

We hear that the Weinstein name is so tarnished that the company will be changing the name very soon.