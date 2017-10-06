Lisa Loves Showbiz: Harvey Weinstein Accused Of Sexual Harassment

He’s the movie mogul behind some of Hollywood’s biggest block busters, an industry legend for so many A-list stars, Harvey Weinstein.

This morning the New York Times is reporting bombshell allegations against him, describing several accusations of sexual harassment against Harvey.

According to two anonymous company officials, Weinstein reached at least eight settlements with accusers over the last three decades.

The alleged victims, according to The Times, are all in varying positions, from an assistant to a model, to a movie star named Ashley Judd.

She tells The Times that in 1997 while filming, Kiss the Girls, Weinstein invited her to a breakfast meeting at The Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Judd says he requested that she come to his room where he answered the door in his bathrobe and asked her if she would like a massage, or if she could watch him shower.

Judd says she said no a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at her with some new ask.

She recalled feeling, “panicked and trapped.”

Weinstein spoke to the New York Post and told them he bears responsibility for his past behavior, but claims The Times’ article is “reckless reporting” and he is now suing for defamation asking for 50 million dollars.

Weinstein says, “I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s when all the rules about behavior in work places were different, that was the culture then.”

He says he is taking a leave of absence to “conquer his demons.”

Weinstein says he wants to earn the forgiveness of Judd and his family, which consists of five children and his wife Georgina.

He says his wife will be with him along with others kicking his ass to be a better human being and to apologize to people for his bad behavior.

He really wants to say “I’m sorry” and to absolutely mean it.

Weinstein also settled a suit with actress Rose McGowan back in 1997 paying her $100,000 for another alleged episode in a hotel room.