The Doors Re-Release Original ‘Strange Days’ Music Video

By Scott T. Sterling

“Strange Days” just got a little bit stranger.

Legendary classic rockers The Doors have re-released the original music video for the title track to the band’s second album.

The video comes in advance of the 50th-anniversary deluxe edition of the Strange Days album, set for release on Nov. 17.

The clip opens with the surreal scene set on the album’s cover, which then comes to life and follows the cover characters on a series of appropriately strange adventures.

The reissue will feature the original mono mix of the album, which has been long out of print and unavailable.

Accompanying the set are liner notes by music journalist David Fricke, as well as a selection of rare and previously unseen photographs.

Check out “Strange Days” below.