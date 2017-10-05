Netflix Hiking Prices In October

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Netflix is raising its prices yet again as it continues to pour money into original content while competing with the likes of Hulu and Amazon.

The streaming media giant confirmed Thursday to CBS News that the price of its standard plan will increase by $1 to $10.99 a month. Its premiumplan will increase $2 to $13.99 a month.

The company’s basic plan will stay put at $7.99.

The basic plan allows you to stream on only one device at a time in standard definition. The standard plan can stream on two devices, while the premium plan can stream on four. Both have high definition.

The price hike takes affect Thursday for new members. Current members will see their rates go up over the next several months.

Read more at CBSLA.com