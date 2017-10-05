Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "The Metro" by Berlin

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Tommy Lee Jones Hates Jim Carrey

By Lisa Stanley
We have not heard from comedian Jim Carrey in a while.

Yesterday, he sat down with Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald for Norm’s YouTube podcast and revealed that actor Tommy Lee Jones hates him.

Carrey told Norm when he was filming the 1995 Batman Forever movie with Tommy, things didn’t go so well.

When he ran into Jones at a restaurant just days before they were to film their big scene together, this happened (Warning: explicit language)

Carrey starred in the movie as The Riddler, while Jones played Two-face.

By the way, Tommy Lee was not the only one hating on Jim.

He also shared a story about the time he met his idol Chuck Jones, the creator of the cartoon Bugs Bunny.

Carrey said “imagine loving Bugs Bunny so much then meeting the guy who created him only to find out he hates me.”

