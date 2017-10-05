Lisa Loves Showbiz: Pauley Perrette Leaves ‘NCIS’

Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "The Metro" by Berlin

By Lisa Stanley
For days we have heard rumors that Pauley Perrette was leaving her post on the hit TV show NCIS.

Yesterday, she confirmed the news that after 16 seasons she will be leaving the show.

She said the decision to leave was made last year and not due to a non-existent skincare line, or rift with the network or her cast mates.

She tweeted out, “I hope everyone will love and enjoy everything Abby, not only for the rest of this season, but for everything she has given us all for 16 years”. “All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration. I love her as much as you do”.

Pauley has played Forensic Specialist Abby since 2003 and is one of the only three remaining original cast members, including Mark Harmon and David McCallum.

Not the first time a major character has left. Just last year Michael Weatherly left to star on his own CBS drama, Bull, which now airs after NCIS on Tuesdays.

