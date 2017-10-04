Lisa Loves Showbiz: Justin Bieber Denied Real Estate in Beverly Hills

It’s clear Beverly Hills is not a Bielber,.

Turns out Justin Bieber has been trying to rent a home in Beverly Hills, even offering upwards of 100,000 grand a month to live there.

According to Page Six in The New York Post none of the neighbors in the exclusive area he’s looking want him.

They say they fear him trashing the neighborhood and the home.

Let’s face it, he does not have a good reputation.

In the mean time he’s been seen hanging at a Beverly Hills Hotel where they say he’s been for almost year.

According to a Hollywood realtor, Justin wants to rent a big estate, but many of the owners of those estates don’t want him and they have band together to keep Bieber out of their hood.

This may have something to do with why they don’t want him living there. Back in 2015, Bieber reportedly trashed a Beverly Hills home he rented when he through a Grammy party.

Let’s not forget “Egg-gate” where Justin had to pay his neighbor in Calabasas 80,000 dollars after throwing eggs at the guys house.

Some say that he has changed and mellowed out, pointing out that he hasn’t been arrested in a long time.

He did sing his song, “Sorry” a lot on tour so maybe he is sorry and in a better place.