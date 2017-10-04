Lisa Loves Showbiz: Blake Shelton Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Gwen Stefani

Yesterday was Gwen Stefani’s birthday, so she took to Instagram to gush over all the gifts she was given.

In a series of videos posted to the stories section of her Instagram, Gwen talked about the gifts she received.

She mentioned a couple in particular. Two dozen donuts from Lisa and another gift from a guy named Derek, two dozen roses.

The best gift came from boyfriend Blake Shelton – diamonds. $60,000 worth!

According to Hollywood Life, Shelton surprised Stefani with a vintage Cartier collar necklace with a total of 12.5 karats of diamonds set in 18K white gold.

She wore that collar to her Barbie-themed birthday bash Blake through for her.

Blake also sent a message to the birthday girl via twitter,