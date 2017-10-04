Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Blake Shelton Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Gwen Stefani

By Lisa Stanley
Yesterday was Gwen Stefani’s birthday, so she took to Instagram to gush over all the gifts she was given.

In a series of videos posted to the stories section of her Instagram, Gwen talked about the gifts she received.

She mentioned a couple in particular. Two dozen donuts from Lisa and another gift from a guy named Derek, two dozen roses.

The best gift came from boyfriend Blake Shelton – diamonds. $60,000 worth!

According to Hollywood Life, Shelton surprised Stefani with a vintage Cartier collar necklace with a total of 12.5 karats of diamonds set in 18K white gold.

She wore that collar to her Barbie-themed birthday bash Blake through for her.

Blake also sent a message to the birthday girl via twitter,

