Lisa Loves Showbiz: Tom Petty Passes Away

Yesterday was some day.

A lot of loss ending with one of the quintessential all-American rock stars who never backed down. Tom Petty gone at 66.

Petty was found unconscious by his wife Sunday night in full cardiac arrest.

EMT’s rushed to his Malibu home where they were able to get a pulse before rushing him to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital where he was put on life support.

His wife was the one who called 911.

Petty had just wrapped a huge tour, ending at the Hollywood Bowl last Monday night.

When Petty arrived to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to take him off life support.

Petty passed peacefully surrounded by his family late last night. RIP TOM.

And Steven Tyler another rock star with health issues offered up an update after cancelling the remainder Areosmith tour dates.

Rumors started swirling after that announcement that Tyler may have suffered a heart attack or seizure.

Yesterday, Steven put out a statement downplaying any major health woes.

“I give you all an A+ for creative speculations, but I certainly did not have a heart attack or seizure, (unless Joe Perry is taken a rippin lead). Sorry to have cut the tour short but I had to have a procedure that only my doc in the states could perform. Breaks my heart to have left the tour early, the band has never played better, adding we’ve been to Tel Aviv.. Russia to Rio and all the in-between, so I guess it’s true what they say, that life’s a pisser when eu’re a peein.”