Lisa Loves Showbiz: Drama Stirs on ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Last night was guilty pleasure night on DWTS and we got some guilty pleasures.

Before the show began, host Tom Bergeron asked for a moment of silence to honor the Las Vegas shooting victims.

Then it began the drama! Shonda, now we have a scandal!

Maks Chmerkoisky skipped out on last night’s performance due to a chemistry issue with his partner Vanessa Lachey.

People Magazine reports that Alan, Debbie Gibson’s former partner took over when Vanessa and Maks couldn’t make it work.

They did a great job earned 23/30.

Property Brother Drew Scott did well too, but it was Violinist Lindsey Stirling who knocked it out of the park.

Her Jive earned 27/30, the highest score of the night and the season.

Right on Lindsey’s heels was ‘Hamilton’ star Jordan Fisher.

His Charleston earned him 25/30 putting him second on the leader board. Next week another couple goes home.