Best Vodka Bars In Los Angeles

L.A. and vodka have a storied past. In fact, the Moscow Mule which is considered to be the drink that made Americans aware of vodka to begin with was created in Los Angeles in the ’40’s. These days, there are a number of bars that offer up many different vodka options to choose from. If you’re looking to throw back some shots, or have a vodka mojito or other cocktail in Los Angeles, these bars have you covered.





ww.barlubitsch.com 7702 Santa Monica BlvdWest Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 654-1234 Bar Lubitsch is a neighborhood Russian-themed vodka bar with bartenders and waitresses in interesting and themed red Soviet uniforms. There is no freezer in this bar but they still have an extensive vodka list with delicious and unique vodka cocktails.





www.traktirla.com 8151 Santa Monica Blvd.West Hollywood, CA 90046(323) 654-3030 It’s only fitting that a Russian restaurant would be a place to get some of the best vodka around. As you’re dining on authentic Russian cuisine like chicken tabaka, as well as more traditional items like filet mignon medallions, make sure to take a shot of vodka here. Options include horseradish vodka, raspberry vodka, cranberry vodka, pepper garlic vodka and lemon vodka.





www.mussoandfrank.com 6667 Hollywood BlvdHollywood, CA 90028(323) 467-7788 Musso and Frank Grill opened in 1919 and is the oldest restaurant in Hollywood. The movers and shakers of the Hollywood entertainment industry would make deals here as they sipped on the famous Musso martinis. So if you want to taste a classic, historical and timeless martini (gin or vodka) this is definitely the place to go.

