Lisa Loves Showbiz: OJ Simpson Is Out On Parole

The juice is on the loose.

Over the weekend OJ Simpson was released from prison after nine years, for now he must remain in Nevada and it didn’t take long for the paparazzi to find him.

They caught up with him at a gas station:

After that, OJ hit up a McDonalds where he ate his first post-prison meal.

He pounded two number 4 combos and said, “It’s better than prison food, but it’s not what it’s all cracked up to be.”

As for his plans to move to Florida, those are on hold until Florida agrees to let him live there.

Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote a letter asking the states DOC to not allow Simpson to move there.

As for TV interviews, OJ is said to want somewhere between 3 and 5 million to talk.

It’s no secret that major networks don’t pay for interviews, they do pay big bucks to license images and video, which they say he has plenty of from his nine years behind bars.

He remains in Nevada until further notice and he remains on parole until 2022.