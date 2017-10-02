Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kevin Hart and Wife Celebrate Baby Shower Together

Kevin Hart and his wife went on with their baby shower this weekend despite the sex tape extortion issue.

It took place at The Calamigos Beach Club, and according to TMZ cost a whopping $117,000.

Guests were able to use a custom Snapchat filter for their posts from the party which revealed the baby boy’s name, Kenzo.

The Lion King themed celebration saw the venue decorated in animal print with safari animal pictures, and also featured an “Experience Bar” where guests could dress up like tribal warriors, sample exotic foods, and play a game show similar to The Price is Right.

There was also a chimp wearing a diaper running around along with a dog shaved like a lion.

Hart says the day was filled with love.