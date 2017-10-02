How To Help Las Vegas Shooting Victims

By Madeline Spear

The deadliest shooting in American history occurred last night at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

As of now, 58 people have died and over 500 are wounded and in need of medical attention.

If you are looking for a friend or loved one in the Las Vegas area, call 1-866-535-5654

How to help and find loved ones. Please share #PrayforLasVegas pic.twitter.com/v0xaV3SAIm — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017

For those in Las Vegas who wish to donate blood for the victims you can donate at the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara and United Blood Center at 6930 West Charleston and at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson.

If you would like to donate blood for the injured victims of the Strip shooting visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Here are some other locations where you can donate blood in the Las Vegas area:

Want to help in Las Vegas? Go donate blood pic.twitter.com/Q8Qk8M3Ijd — ALT🛂Immigration🇺🇸 (@ALT_uscis) October 2, 2017

It always helps to donate blood, even if you are not near the site of the tragedy.

Click HERE for a list of donation centers in the Los Angeles area.