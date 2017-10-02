Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Don’t Dream It’s Over" by Crowded House

How To Help Las Vegas Shooting Victims

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Madeline Spear

The deadliest shooting in American history occurred last night at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

As of now, 58 people have died and over 500 are wounded and in need of medical attention.

If you are looking for a friend or loved one in the Las Vegas area, call 1-866-535-5654

For those in Las Vegas who wish to donate blood for the victims you can donate at the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic, 7135 W. Sahara and United Blood Center at 6930 West Charleston and at 601 Whitney Ranch Drive in Henderson.

Here are some other locations where you can donate blood in the Las Vegas area:

It always helps to donate blood, even if you are not near the site of the tragedy.

Click HERE for a list of donation centers in the Los Angeles area.

