Prayers go out to all those affected by the tragedy that happened late Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

We reached out to our sister station, K-FROG in Riverside, who was there covering the show, and spoke with morning show co-host Kelli Green about what she witnessed:

We also spoke with Riverside resident Blake Staats, who had won tickets to the festival from K-FROG, and was at the venue when the shots rung out: