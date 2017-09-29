Lisa Loves Showbiz: Julia Louis-Dryfus Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Sad new yesterday.

Julia Louis-Dryfus revealed she is fighting breast cancer, finding out the day after winning yet another Emmy for her role on Veep.

She posted a note on Instagram saying, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends.”

One of her friends Oprah also had some news to share.

She sparked speculation that she may really run for President in 2020 after tweeting out this “Thanks for your VOTE of confidence.”

That tweet was in response to another tweet she posted earlier thanking a New York Post columnist for an article he wrote titled, “Democrats best hope for 2020 Oprah.”

Winfrey has downplayed and out right denied that she will ever run for public office in the future, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I will never run for public office.”