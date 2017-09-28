Lisa Loves Showbiz: Hugh Hefner Passes Away at 91

Love him or hate him, he left a mark.

Hugh Hefner gone at the age of 91.

He passed peacefully yesterday at the Playboy Mansion surrounded by loved ones.

For the past few years his health had been in serious decline.

He was married three times and is survived by his third wife, 31 year old Crystal Hefner, and four children from his past marriages.

He founded Playboy in 1953 with Marilyn Monroe gracing the first cover.

As for his final resting place, he will be buried next to Monroe.

The magazine landed huge celebrities including Cindy Crawford, Kim Basinger, Sharon Stone, Madonna, Kim Kardashian and Pamela Anderson who shared this on her Instagram:

RIP Hef. The view will never be the same at that mansion.

Speaking of The View it’s official. Megan McCain will join the ladies at the table taking over for Jedidah Bila who left.

McCain will take her seat at the table next month.

And speaking of Megans, Megan Kelly can’t catch a break. Besides being hated by the critics, it seems not much love from the stars she’s interviewed so far.

Earlier this week the cast from Will and Grace was on and Kelly managed to offend Debra Messing.

Then yesterday Jane Fonda and Robert Redford were on and she pissed of Jane Fonda when she asked about her plastic surgery, take a listen: