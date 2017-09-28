Lisa Loves Showbiz: Hugh Hefner Passes Away at 91

Love him or hate him, he left a mark.
Hugh Hefner gone at the age of 91.
He passed peacefully yesterday at the Playboy Mansion surrounded by loved ones.
For the past few years his health had been in serious decline.
He was married three times and is survived by his third wife, 31 year old Crystal Hefner, and four children from his past marriages.
He founded Playboy in 1953 with Marilyn Monroe gracing the first cover.
As for his final resting place, he will be buried next to Monroe.
The magazine landed huge celebrities including Cindy Crawford, Kim Basinger, Sharon Stone, Madonna, Kim Kardashian and Pamela Anderson who shared this on her Instagram:
Goodbye #Hef Mr Hefner I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit I am me because of you You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. Outside of my family You were the most important person in my life. You gave me my life… People tell me all the time That I was your favorite… I'm in such deep shock. But you were old, your back hurt you so much. Last time I saw you You were using a walker. You didn't want me to see. You couldn't hear. You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me – with my name Pamela with a heart around it. Now, I'm falling apart. This feeling is so crazy. It's raining in Paris now. I'm by the window. Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. Accepted me and encouraged me to be myself. Love like no one else. Live recklessly With unfiltered abandon. You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. I was the one. You said. I can hear you say – Be brave. There are no rules. Live your life I'm proud of you. There are no mistakes. And with men – Enjoy … (Your wonderful laugh) You have the world by the tail You are a good girl And you are so loved – You are not crazy. You are wild and free Stay strong, Stay vulnerable. … "It's movie time" You loved my boys … You were always, always there for us. With your love Your crazy wisdom. I will miss your everything. Thank you for making the world a better place. A freeer and sexier place. You were a gentleman charming, elegant, chivalrous And so much fun. Goodbye Hef … Your Pamela 💋
RIP Hef. The view will never be the same at that mansion.
Speaking of The View it’s official. Megan McCain will join the ladies at the table taking over for Jedidah Bila who left.
McCain will take her seat at the table next month.
And speaking of Megans, Megan Kelly can’t catch a break. Besides being hated by the critics, it seems not much love from the stars she’s interviewed so far.
Earlier this week the cast from Will and Grace was on and Kelly managed to offend Debra Messing.
Then yesterday Jane Fonda and Robert Redford were on and she pissed of Jane Fonda when she asked about her plastic surgery, take a listen: