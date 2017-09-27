Six Great Activities To Do This Fall In Los Angeles

When you think of fall, visions of cashmere sweaters and boots dance in your head. Los Angeles’ fall weather can either be a hot smoldering time filled with sweltering weekends by the pool or it can change dramatically into a traditional fall season. Whichever way it turns out, the city has plenty of autumn-inspired activities that make it an exciting place to visit and live in.



Halloween Events At Southern California’s Top Theme Parks

Various Locations



Throughout September and October, Los Angeles comes alive with not only apple picking in surrounding communities, but plenty of fun to be had around Halloween! With Halloween spirit in the air, go costume shopping, visit a haunted house, carve pumpkins, visit many pumpkin patches with rides, mazes and more! Visit our guide to Halloween Events at Southern California's Theme Parks



Go Apple Picking

Multiple Locations



When summer turns to fall, one of the best activities around is to go apple picking. In and around Los Angeles, there are plenty of places to take advantage of this fun ritual! From Willowbrook Apple Farm to Riley's Apple Farm, visit our Guide To Where To Go Apple Picking This Fall In Los Angeles



LA County Fair

The Fairplex in Pomona

1101 W. McKinley Ave.

Pomona, CA 91768

(909) 865-4070

www.lacountyfair.com

Date: September 1 – 24, 2017



The Fairplex in Pomona

1101 W. McKinley Ave.

Pomona, CA 91768

(909) 865-4070

www.lacountyfair.com

Date: September 1 – 24, 2017

The LA County Fair is back again this year and promises to be bigger and better than years before! When it comes to thinking of LA, one might not think of fried foods, farm animals, fair rides and competitions, but the beauty of Los Angeles is its diverse cultural events. Dare to discover rides, the Jurassic planet exhibit, the Farm at the Fairplex, and dare to indulge in award-winning wines, spirits, craft beers, tasty eats. Unique food, tons of rides, and fun for the entire family is on tap again this year. Visit our Guide To The 2017 Los Angeles County Fair to learn more.



Santa Monica Pier

200 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-8901

www.santamonicapier.org



200 Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-8901

www.santamonicapier.org

When the crowds die down and the cooler temperatures sweep the majestic oceanfront of Santa Monica, a visit to the historic Santa Monica Pier is exactly what your fall plans should include. Since its restoration, the Pier has become the beach city's hot spot all year long for amusement, fishing and great local cuisine. The historical Southern California icon gives you views of the Pacific Ocean you will not see anywhere else and if you time it right, the autumn season brings out a rich, deep teal color to the ocean. Enjoy traditional pier snacks including funnel cake and churros here, stop by the famous Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. for seafood or refresh with a classic milkshake from Soda Jerks.



Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden

301 N. Baldwin Ave.

Arcadia, CA 91007

(626) 821-3222

www.arboretum.org



301 N. Baldwin Ave.

Arcadia, CA 91007

(626) 821-3222

www.arboretum.org

Los Angeles may not boast consistent super-crisp days like its eastern U.S. counterpart, but you can still find beautiful foliage and seasonal fauna at The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden. This 127-acre location features an exquisite botanical garden and historical landmarks, which, upon entering, will surely take your breath away. The fall season is full of outdoor activities including the docent-led adult walking tours. Taking place during the week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays beginning at 10 a.m., you will be delighted with the rich history and lush fauna. These tours begin in October and reservations are not required.



LA Farmers Market

6333 W. 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 933-9211

www.farmersmarketla.com



6333 W. 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 933-9211

www.farmersmarketla.com

A warm autumn day is the perfect time to spend an afternoon roaming the LA Farmers Market. Not only will you find small and large shops for your convenience and fall wardrobe shopping, but you will also discover the historic vendors at the market who will delight your palate with a variety of delicious produce, meats, treats and food for lunch or dinner. Throughout the fall season, dust off your cowboy boots and join in the fun at EB's Ranch Party. Held Saturday evenings, EB's Beer & Wine brings the best country western and southern rock bands to Los Angeles. If that's not your type of fun, the farmer's market offers over 100 gourmet food vendors.

