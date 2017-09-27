Lisa Loves Showbiz: Khloe Kardashian Announces Pregnancy

What is the water at the Kardashian house? Yesterday we learned besides Kim and Kylie, who are both expecting little girls early next year, Khloe just announced she’s also pregnant!

Finally, a baby for Khloe and her NBA beau Tristan Thompson.

The two have been dating since last September and have been planning this for a while.

This will be the first child for Khloe. Thompson welcomed a son named Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend last December.

According to friends of the couple, Kylie and Khloe are due around the same time and say “Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned, but they are really happy about it.

Areosmith is canceling its South American tour after front man Steven Tyler suffered “ unexpected medical issues.”

Tyler flew back to the states after a performance in Brazil to undergo treatment.

He says the undisclosed medical issue is not life threatening, but his Doctors told him not to travel or perform right now.

The band had four shows left on its tour. Tyler sent a message to his fans via Twitter saying,

“I am not in a life threatening condition, but need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately. I promise I’ll be back. Health does not wait, as they say “We humans make plans and God laughs. I love you all and will be back with you soon.”