Lisa Loves Showbiz: Frankie Muniz Scores High on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Latin Night

By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Conan O' Brien, Dancing With The Stars, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, Tom Cruise
(ABC/Eric McCandless)

Last night was ‘Latin Night’ on Dancing With The Stars and leading the Latin dance was Frankie Muniz.

Tiny but mighty, he topped the leader board last night with a score of 24/30.

Sadly, Debbie Gibson was voted off, but not before Bruno took a tumble.

He got so excited as he was judging he stood up from his chair to become animated and fell backwards.

He laughed it off and maybe that’s because he was not injured.

Conan O’Brien did a bit pretending to rip off James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke or Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedian in Cars Getting Coffee.

For eleven minutes, Conan and Cruise cruised around London trying to break the internet by just driving.

Eventually Cruise took a nap.

