Lisa Loves Showbiz: P Diddy and DJ Khaled Join New Competition Show ‘The Four’

Move over American Idol and watch out The Voice because here comes The Four.

According to TMZ, P Diddy and DJ Khaled are in deep negotiations with FOX for a new talent competition which they say is very different from all the rest.

The Four will consist of four judges, Diddy the Mogul, DJ Khaled the Producer and an unnamed songwriter and performer will also join the panel, hence “The Four.”

The show will feature contemporary pop with an emphasis on hip hop.

The show will be an ongoing battle with new competitors trying to knock out the front runners.

In the end, the winner will get the entire judges panel behind them to launch their careers.

No word when the show will premiere, but I am going to predict it will air around the same time Idol returns.

Speaking of reality, last night was Dancing with the Stars. Victoria Arlen, who was paralyzed after a medical condition from the waist down until about a year ago and who still cannot feel her legs, did a super sexy Tango.

Not surprising was Jordan Fisher’s Viennese Waltz. He starred on Broadway in Hamilton and is a fan favorite already.

Both he and Victoria earned 24/30 as did Vanessa Lachey. All three tied at the top of the leader board.

Sadly, the first elimination was last night and it’s back to the Shark Tank for Barbara Corcoran. She was the first one booted off.

Tonight, they dance again and next week another star goes home.