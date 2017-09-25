The Biggest One Hit Wonders Of The ’60s, ’70s, ’80s & Beyond

Updated: 9.25.14

Today (Sept. 25) is National One Hit Wonder Day, celebrating all those chart-topping hits we couldn’t get enough of.

A one hit wonder is categorized as a No.1 breakout hit from an artist who couldn’t follow up with another hit of the same success. Otherwise known as an artist’s “signature songs.”

Whether it was a novelty song, accompanied by a national dance craze, or by an artist who just couldn’t match the same popularity with a follow up hit, we’re saluting some of the most memorable one hit wonders over the years!

Here are just a few of the biggest one hit wonders that charted at No. 1 or No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 throughout the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and beyond:

One Hit Wonders of the ’60s:

“Telstar” — The Tornados (1962)

“Wipe Out” — The Surfaris (1963)

“Ringo” — Lorne Greene (1964)

“Eve of Destruction” — Barry McGuire (1965)

“Winchester Cathedral” — The New Vaudeville Band (1966)

“They’re Coming to Take Me Away, Ha-Haaa!” — Napoleon XIV (1966)

“Green Tambourine” — The Lemon Pipers (1968)

“Grazing in the Grass”– Hugh Masekela (1968)

“Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” — Steam (1969)

“Spirit In The Sky” — Norman Greenbaum (1969)

One Hit Wonders of the ’70s:

“Venus” — Shocking Blue (1970)

“Kung Fu Fighting” — Carl Douglas (1974)

“Lovin’ You” — Minnie Riperton (1975)

“Afternoon Delight” — The Starland Vocal Band (1976)

“Disco Duck” — Rick Dees and His Cast Of Idiots (1976)

“Play That Funky Music” — Wild Cherry (1976)

“It’s Raining Men” — The Weather Girls (1979)

“My Sharona” — The Knack (1979)

“Pop Muzik” — M (1979)

“Video Killed The Radio Star” — The Buggles (1979)

One Hit Wonders of the ’80s:

“Funkytown” — Lipps Inc. (1980)

“Chariots of Fire — Titles” Vangelis (1982)

“Mickey” — Tony Basil (1982)

“99 Luftballons” — Nena (1984)

“We Are the World” — USA for Africa (1985)

“Take On Me” — A-Ha (1985)

“Miami Vice Theme” — Jan Hammer (1985)

“(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” — Bill Medley (1987)

“Don’t Worry Be Happy” — Bobby McFerrin (1988)

“Come On Eileen” — Dexys Midnight Runners (1982)

Wonder Hits Wonders of the ’90s and beyond:

“Ice Ice Baby” — Vanilla Ice (1990)

“Nothing Compares 2 U” — Sinéad O’Connor (1990)

“I Wanna Be Rich” — Calloway (1990)

“Good Vibrations” — Loletta Holloway (1991)

“I’m Too Sexy” Right Said Fred (R*S*F) (1992)

“Baby Got Back” — Sir Mix-a-Lot (1992)

“Whoomp! (There It Is) — Tag Team (1993)

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” — Nicki French (1995)

“Macarena” — Los Del Rio (1996)

“Butterfly” Crazy Town (2001)

What is your favorite One Hit Wonder? Tell us in the comments!