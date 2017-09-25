Lisa Loves Showbiz: Gwyneth Paltrow Opens ‘Goop Lab’ Storefront

Are you ready for ‘Goop TV’ because Gwyneth Paltrow has plans for a Goop TV show and is slamming haters.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress commented on criticism about her acting and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Paltrow challenges these people saying, “They better have facts to back it up, I’m interested in criticism based on fact not on projections. If you want to F with me, bring your A-game.”

The working title for the TV show is “The Radical Wellness Show.”

Paltrow says she will go into the field and talk to doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis, basically anything where she can uncover a story and confront about wellness.

And not just TV, Paltrow just opened up Goop Lab, a store in the Brentwood Country Mart where she sells sex dust and psychic vampire repellent.

For a mere hundred dollars you can have a jar of sex dust, which she describes as a “lusty edible formula made to ignite and excite sexy energy in and out of the bedroom.”

A bottle of psychic vampire repellent made from sonically tuned gem elixirs will run you about seventy five dollars, and for a couple of hundred you can also buy a “Medicine Bag” full of pebbles which includes Black Obsidian for “grounding and protection”, Carnelian for “Support for female issues”, Lapis Lazuli for “The speaking of one’s truth” and Clear Quartz for “Connection with your higher self-intuition and Spirit Guides.”

Missing from the store “The Vaginal Jade Stones” maybe sold out or removed off the stock list.