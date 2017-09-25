Lisa Loves Show: American Idol Still Searching For Third Judge

American Idol is just weeks away from beginning their rebooted version and they still don’t have a judging panel.

We know Katy Perry is set, and we hear country crooner Luke Bryan has landed the second seat as a judge.

TMZ says the deal is not officially done yet, but he is expected to sign on within days.

As for the third judge, we hear they really want Lionel Richie but could end up with singer/songwriter Charlie Puth or even bring back Keith Urban.

TMZ also reporting that ABC and the producers, Freemantle, have a tug of war over racial diversity.

Freemantle is fine with any of the judges mentioned, while ABC believes there must be racial diversity on the panel hence once more name in the hopper.

Troy Carter, manager to John Legend, Nelly, Megan Trainor, and Lady Gaga, sources say they are in talks with him too.

And over the weekend we learned 20 year old Kylie Jenner is pregnant and expecting a little girl with her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.

They have only been dating since April, and according to TMZ Kylie is four months along.

A source tells People Magazine, “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.”

Two people not so thrilled, Kylie’s dad Caitlyn Jenner is shocked and not happy according to reports.

She thinks Kylie is too young, as does Mama Kris.

While she is supportive she is said to be upset. No word whether she and Travis will marry.