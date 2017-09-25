Best Pumpkin Patches In Southern California

Did you know that the tradition of carving jack o’ lanterns started in Ireland by carving turnips, beets and potatoes? It wasn’t until the activity began in North America by settlers that the larger and easier to carve pumpkins came into use. October means Halloween and Halloween means pumpkin patches full of pumpkins. Here’s a guide to the best pumpkin patches in Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire.



Los Angeles





Underwood Family Farms Fall Harvest Festival

3370 Sunset Valley Rd

Moorpark, CA 93021

(805) 529-3690

www.underwoodfamilyfarms.com

Dates: September 30, 2017 – October 31, 2017



Step foot inside Underwood Family Farms’ Moorpark pumpkin patch and you’ll know why this has consistently been one of the most popular destinations during fall for families every year. Now in its 20th year, The Annual Fall Harvest Festival features all of the activities from past years, plus many more.



Enjoy a U-Pick pumpkin patch where you can choose from a huge selection of pumpkins. Or, take part in a variety of activities for the family, including a corn maze where you’re sure to get lost, tractor rides, pig racing, Craig’s Chicken Show, a petting zoo, a play area for kids and much more.



Make sure not to miss the Antique Tractor Weekend (October 14 & 15 from 10am to 4pm) where you’ll get to check out antique tractors and even a tractor parade. Or, come by the following weekend on October 21, and 22nd for Western Weekend. From 11am to 3pm, stunt ropers, covered wagons, music, magic and much more will be on hand. At 3pm, cowboys ride off, but the festivities continue until 6pm with games, music, rides, races and much more family fun. The last day of the festival is October 31st which will feature tons of live entertainment, pumpkin destinations, and feature displays of pumpkins, squash and gourds as well as ways to decorate them.



Admission to Underwood is $15 in the beginning of October and jumps to $20 on October 14. Admission allows you to check out most of the grounds and activities. Some activities can be taken advantage of for a small nominal fee though.

Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Festival

4102 S. University Drive

Pomona, CA 91768

(909) 869-4906

www.cpp.edu

Dates: October 7 & 8, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Join Cal Poly Pomona for their 25th Annual Pumpkin Festival on October 7th and 8th, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. where you can choose from thousands of pumpkins right in the patch. A pumpkin patch, face painting, corn mazes, a petting farm, horse rides and more activities are also available (additional fees may apply). New attractions this year include hay rides and demonstrations on how to milk a cow, as well as blacksmithing, soap making, bee keeping and more! The Cal Poly Pomona Insect Fair will also be part of the festival again this year.

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch

10100 Jefferson Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 276-9827

www.mrbonespumpkinpatch.com

Dates: October 6, 2017 – October 30, 2017



Packed with loads of fun, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch is a family-owned pumpkin patch offering a ton of activities aside from just picking your pumpkin at their Pumpkin Village. Take part in pony rides, a straw maze where kids can explore tunnels below or jump and climb around, a petting zoo with baby goats, sheep and ducks, their Jumpkin’ Pumpkin bounce, face painting, pumpkin carving, pumpkin decorating and much more. What sets this pumpkin patch apart from all the others is the Mr. Bones’ Super Slide and Straw Maze to get lost in. Pumpkins range in price depending on size but are all reasonably priced. Ticket information can be found

Pa’s Pumpkin Patch

6701 E Pacific Coast Highway

Long Beach, CA 90803

(562) 596-7741

www.paspumpkinpatch.com

Dates: September 29, 2017 – October 31, 2017



Pa’s Pumpkin Patch is a local favorite for not only families, but also school field trips and children’s birthday parties. The atmosphere has a very country fair type of vibe which makes it very popular. They offer a large variety of pumpkins to choose from, as well as haystacks, corn stalks and gourds. There are also many attractions at Pa’s including roller coasters, rides, slides, a fun house, a petting zoo and much more. While parking and admission are free, you will have to purchase tickets for the rides. Hungry? they have a great snack bar. It’s a great place for the whole family and a fun getaway for the day.

Shawn’s Pumpkin Patch

6815 S. La Cienega Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90045

(323) 325-6314

www.shawnspumpkinpatch.com

Dates: October 6, 2017 – October 31, 2017



Looking for the best pumpkin? Visit Shawn’s Pumpkin Patch in the heart of the city. Spend quality time with the family getting lost in a straw maze on a quest to find the perfect pumpkin for carving your very own jack-o-lantern. Shawn’s Pumpkin Patch is a play land for kids and a local festival for adults complete with snacks, refreshments and a picnic area for lounging. There are plenty of activities to keep you entertained too including pumpkin carving, train rides, face painting, riding ponies, bungee jumping, a pumpkin bounce for kids, a merry-go-round, sand art, giant slides, arcade games and much more!

Forneris Farms

15200 Rinaldi St.

Mission Hills, CA 91345

(818) 730-7707

www.fornerisfarms.com

Dates: September 30, 2017 – October 31, 2017



Forneris Farms prides itself on being home to some of the most beautiful pumpkins in the county. Open daily, this farmers’ market grows all of its produce locally including its main attraction every October during the Fall Harvest Festival which ends October 31st. But, the real draw here is their famous maze which is carved out of corn stalks that reach way above your head. Enjoy a day navigating through it with over 4 acres of turns and deciding the best path to take. To keep the wholesome family fun, they don’t haunt the corn maze and be aware that you should keep 1 hour dedicated to trying to get out of the maze! The harvest festival also includes tractor-pulled train rides, a pumpkin jumper, face painting, pony rides, and a petting zoo.

Orange County





Pumpkin City’s Pumpkin Farm

Laguna Hills Mall

24203 Avenida de la Carlota

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

(949) 768-1103

www.pumpkincity.com

Dates: September 30, 2017 – October 31, 2017



What started with a pick-up load of pumpkins in 1978 has now grown into Orange County’s largest premier Harvest Festival. Pumpkin City, now in its 29th year, is a metropolis of pumpkin-picking family fun and adventure which features everything from rides and attractions for young and old to bounce houses, carnival games, a petting zoo, swings, boat rides, bounce houses, slides and pony rides and much more. There are a variety of attractions too, including barnyard animals, decorative harvest items, a general store, a petting zoo, a place to pan for gold, and game booths! Tickets are inexpensive as well.

The Pumpkin Factory

1545 Circle City Dr

Corona CA 92879

(800) 719-4420

www.pumpkincity.com

Dates: Vary by location (see website for details)



With 3 pumpkin patch locations around Orange County, including Corona, Live Oak Canyon, and at The Westminster Mall (admission is free), The Pumpkin Factory is undoubtedly one of the best in the area and provides plenty of places to get involved! Offers families with fun-filled memories is what the Pumpkin Factory is all about! Whether you visit the Corona location or one of the others, come experience the wonder of our pumpkin patches with their fantastic rides, corn mazes, slides, ponies, petting zoos, games, food and more! Bring children of all ages and let them pick out their favorite pumpkin that you can take home and carve together.

Irvine Park Railroad Pumpkin Patch

Irvine Regional Pk

1 Irvine Park Rd

Orange, CA 92869

(714) 997-3968

www.irvineparkrailroad.com

Dates: September 16, 2017 – October 31, 2017



Back again for their annual pumpkin patch, The Irvine Park Railroad hosts a ton of events for their gathering and is open 7 days a week! Although most pumpkin patch’s offer activities like face painting, corn mazes and more, you’ll get even more at this pumpkin patch. Open daily through Halloween, the pumpkin patch is free to enter, and offers fun for the entire family. Activities here include picking your own pumpkins, riding their famous Irvine Park train, tractor races, a bounce house, taking a tractor ride around the park, entering a haunted house, and enjoy delicious food. Also enjoy climbing aboard their hay wagon pulled by a John Deere tractor, a pumpkin ring toss, cookie decorating using frosting, sprinkles and other goodies for a great fall treat, carnival games, face painting, a giant hay maze, picture stands, pony rides and much more! There are literally endless activities to keep you and your family entertained all day long. Make sure not to miss the Great Pumpkin Weight Off on September 23, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to see if pumpkin growers have what it takes to win a price for growing the biggest pumpkin! Find information

Tanaka Farms

5380 University Dr

Irvine, CA 92612

(949) 653-2100

www.tanakafarms.com

Dates: September 29, 2017 – October 31, 2017



Open throughout the entire month of October, Tanaka Farms will be featuring a ton of activities for family fun for their annual pumpkin patch. With a rich history, this family run farm has a wagon ride around the farm, as well as a U-Pick vegetable patch, a corn maze, petting zoo, and of course, tons of pumpkins. Providing an exciting environment for both adults and children of all ages, some of the events are free (corn mazes), but other activities require a small fee (petting zoo, wagon ride, etc).

Johnson Brothers Pumpkin Patch

15500 Jeffrey Rd

Irvine, CA 92618

(714) 891-7456

www.johnsonbros.net

Dates: October 1, 2017 – October 31, 2017



If you live in or regularly visit Orange County, you have probably purchased a pumpkin or Christmas tree from Johnson Brothers. It has been doing festive business since 1989. On hand here are pony rides, bouncy houses, farm animals, tipis, face painting, kiddie rides, obstacle courses, slides and much more for kids and adults to enjoy. No self-respecting pumpkin patch would be caught without them. But what sets Johnson Brothers apart are the literally thousands of pumpkins. From truly tiny to larger than you can manage, you will find exactly the specimen you want, or rather, specifically the one your kids talk you into. Let the little ones enjoy the massive, thrilling and safe play area while you speculate on what it takes to get so many pumpkins and Halloween decorations in one place in urban Irvine. Admission is free too!

Peltzer Pumpkin Farm

39925 Calle Contento

Temecula, CA 92591

(951) 695-1115

peltzerfarms.com

Dates: September 24, 2017 – October 31, 2017



Located in the Temecula wine country, Peltzer Farms one of the Inland Empire’s best pumpkin patch destinations with pony rides, old fashioned train rides, pig races, pony rides, a tractor garden, petting zoo, a corn maze and much more. Additionally, there are many types and varieties of squash and gourds, as well as some pumpkins weighing in at more than 100 pounds. The Pumpkin Farm is open from 9am to 8pm.

Riley’s Farm U-Pick

12261 South Oak Glen Road

Oak Glen, California 92399

(909) 797-7534

www.rileysfarm.com

Date: October 2017



Go back in time at Riley’s Farms to experience 19th century colonial life. Stretching across 760 acres of beautiful Oak Glen land, Riley’s Farm will give you a chance to go back in time to experience 19th century colonial life while also enjoying the year-round picking. In October, pumpkins are the name of the game though. So, whatever type of pumpkin you’re looking for, they have it. Pumpkins are sold per pound and there is a limit of five per family. Offering a giant assortment of all types of pumpkins from white, green, orange, big and small, you’ll have a blast looking at them all. Riley’s Farms is a gorgeous place to spend the day as a family. With fields that are several acres large, you can take a hike and pick out whatever pumpkins are perfect for you. Don’t forget to stop by the bakery for the world’s best apple pie.

Inland Empire





Peltzer Farms

39925 Calle Contento

Temecula, CA 92591

(951) 695-1115

peltzerfarms.com

Riley’s Farm

12261 South Oak Glen Road

Oak Glen, California 92399

(909) 797-7534

