Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kardashian’s Boutique Attacked By Machete Wielding Woman

Yesterday a scary situation unfolded at the Kardashian’s boutique, Dash, in West Hollywood on Melrose.

Around 11:30 in the morning a crazy woman walked into the store with a gun and pointed it at one of the employees and mumbled some things as she knocked stuff off the counter.

She then turned the gun on another employee and then walked out.

Employees called the cops who showed up along with TV crews to cover the story.

Believe it or not, that crazy woman showed up again three hours later, this time wielding a Machete and screaming this:

This time it was all captured on camera.

Fox news was there covering the first issue when she showed up again and threatened their reporter.

She eventually took off by taxi and was found hours later from surveillance video.

35 year old Maria Medrano was arrested for assault and criminal threats and is being held on 50,000 bail.