Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kevin Hart’s Extortionist Speaks Out

The woman behind the Kevin Hart sex extortion scandal spoke out yesterday saying she is just as much a victim as Hart.

With her attorney by her side Montia Sabbag had this to say:

Well, you heard her. She is not a stripper or an extortionist.

Her lawyer Lisa Bloom says, “We invite Mr. Hart to join us in bringing the perpetrator to justice. To the criminal who did this I say you belong in prison and we are going to find you.”

Adding, “obviously it is a crime to secretly put cameras in a private place like a hotel room, and another crime to secretly record people in a private place. And it is another crime to distribute those images.”

Bloom says, “Montia is not asking for a cent from Kevin Hart, this is not about money.”

Speaking of money, looks like Hart and his wife Eniko are getting ready to spend a bundle.

According to TMZ, Eniko is putting the scandal on the side burner and saying Hakuna Matata to the situation at least for one day, October 1st.

TMZ says Hart and his wife having a Lion King themed baby shower in Malibu that is expected to cost him over $100,000.