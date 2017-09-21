How You Can Help The Mexico Earthquake Relief Efforts

A devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico City this week. With more than 200 causalities, relief efforts are desperately needed.

Here are some places you can donate:

Red Cross Mexico

https://www.cruzrojamexicana.org.mx/

Unicef Mexico

https://www.unicef.org/mexico/spanish/

Oxfam Mexico

https://secure2.oxfamamerica.org/page/content/emergency_mexico/

International Community Foundation

https://donate.icfdn.org/npo/international-disaster-relief-fund

Direct Relief

https://www.directrelief.org/

Global Giving

https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/mexico-earthquake-and-hurricane-relief-fund/

Save The Children Mexico

http://www.savethechildren.org/site/c.8rKLIXMGIpI4E/b.9319685/k.BC99/Mexico.htm