Lisa Loves Showbiz: Linda Hamilton Returns For New Terminator Film

He criticized this summer’s Wonder Woman for not advancing the cause of woman in film, so now he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

James Cameron announced yesterday that Linda Hamilton will return to the franchise, along with Arnold Schwarzenegger, in the new Terminator movie.

In 1984’s The Terminator, Hamilton’s Sarah Connor was on the run from Schwarzenegger’s killer machine sent from the future to eliminate her before she gave birth to her son.

That didn’t work, so she returned in 1991 for Terminator 2: Judgement Day where she fought to save her son.

Cameron says of Hamilton, “As meaningful as she was to gender and action starts everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return.”

He added, “50-year-old, 60-year-old guys are out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

As for their roles of Arnold and Linda, Cameron says, “There will be mostly new characters but we’ll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it.”

Story details are of course being kept on a secure hard drive at Cyberdyne Systems.