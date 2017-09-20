Lisa Loves Showbiz: Billy Bush and Wife Sydney Davis Have Split

Eleven months after losing his job with “The Today Show,” Billy Bush announces he and his wife have split.

After nearly twenty years of marriage, Sydney Davis has left Billy Bush, and according to Bush’s attorney, “They are just on a short term break.”

He refused to discuss the reasons behind the split, but denied it was because of infidelity.

According to Page Six in The New York Post, Davis is “10,000 percent out of there. It’s splitsville, they are done.”

Another source says,

“Like all marriages there are ups and downs it takes work. There is no specific reason other than just having been together for a long time and trying to work through a marriage nothing more, nothing less. They love each other and their three children deeply and are committed to a bright future.”

Speaking of a bright future, the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart sex extortion scandal is now stepping forward.

She, along with her attorney Lisa Bloom, held a press conference this morning to explain her side.

Bloom says the woman is a model and an actress named Montia Sabbag.

Bloom says her client was involved with Hart a month ago, and has since been the subject of false and vicious attacks on her character.

TMZ shared some pictures this morning that show Kevin and the woman together at a night club in Las Vegas last month.

Hart says the woman then tried to extort 10 million dollars from him.

Meanwhile, Bloom says at the press conference Sabbag will speak out about the true facts of this situation and will announce their next legal move.