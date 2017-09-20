Everything You Need To Know About The 2017 L.A. County Fair

Los Angeles’ County Fair is officially in full swing! And, although summer may technically be over, the fun doesn’t need to stop. This year, The L.A. County Fair brings tons of fun for friends and families to enjoy. From carnival rides to unique foods, games, and other top attractions, you won’t want to miss out visiting this event that happens only once a year! Looking to learn more? Use our handy guide below.
When Is The L.A. County Fair?
The L.A. County Fair runs from September 1, 2017 to September 24, 2017. The Fair is open on Wednesday’s and Thursday’s from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.; on Fridays from 12 p.m. to Midnight; on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to Midnight and on Sunday’s from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where Is The L.A. County Fair?
You can find all the fun and activities in the heart of Pomona at the Fairplex. It is located at 1101 West McKinley Avenue, Pomona, CA 91768. Call (909) 623-3111 for additional information or visit www.lacf.com for more information.
How Do You Get To The L.A. County Fair?
Coming from Los Angeles? Take the 10 East and exit Fairplex Drive. Turn left and then follow the signs to the Fairplex. If you’re coming from other areas, visit Fairplex Maps & Directions.
How Much Is It To Get In?
Admission prices vary, but for adults on the weekdays (Wednesday – Friday), it is $14, but on weekends (Saturday & Sunday) and holidays it is $20. Children get in for $8 on weekdays and $12 on weekends, whereas children under the age of 5 get in free! Seniors admission prices are $10 and $15 for weekdays and weekends. To see the Jurassic Planet attraction, it is an additional $5, or free for children under 5 years of age.
What Are Some Of The Top Musical Acts Performing?
Dates, and pricing range, but the L.A. County Fair is full of top musical talent performing this year. From Queen Latifah to Fifth Harmony, Boyz II Men, and Chicago, you won’t want to miss a second! See a full lineup.
What Are Some Of The Top Attractions This Year?
There are tons of attractions for you this year. Children and adults alike will love ‘The Magical Wonder of Dragons, Wizards and Beasts’ where you’ll step inside a castle and experience knights, wizards, and more both real and imagined! Other top attractions include ‘Jurassic Planet’ where you’ll see more than 40 prehistoric dinosaurs. Watch horse racing, visit the Igloo for ice skating, have fun on carnival rides like the Ferris Wheel, visit the Farm to see amazing farm animals, and much more! Learn more about all the attractions.
What About All The Food?
You’re in for a real treat. Literally! The L.A. County Fair has been known for its unique and one-of-a-kind food for a while now, and this year is no different. Keep an eye out for deep-fried everything. From deep-fried hot sauce, deep-fried butter, chicken and waffle on a stick and more, you’ll want to come hungry. Other treats include Afters Ice Cream’s Milky Buns or ice cream sandwiches, as well as funnel cake burritos, a flour tortilla with deep-friend funnel cake, scoops of apple pie filling and vanilla ice cream and so much more!
What’s New At The Fair This Year
Each year, the L.A. County Fair tries to step it up a notch and they certainly did this year! New additions to the Fair include a Pacific Standard Time exhibition, “Wonderland: A Floral Fairy Tale,” that recreates scenes from ‘Alice In Wonderland’ with beautiful flowers, as well as new rides like the Endeavor with cockpit like seats that spin rides 60 feet into the air.
Find out much more about the fair by visiting our Guide To The 2017 L.A. County Fair or by visiting The L.A. County Fair.
