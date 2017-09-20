Every L.A Outdoor Movie Screening To Know About This Fall

Looking for something fun to do? There are plenty of fun activities to do around L.A., but seeing a great film outdoors tops the list. So, get out your blankets because even though summer may be over, Los Angeles isn’t done with outdoor movie screenings! And, luckily for Angelenos, the weather stays warm throughout the fall months. This means that you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy great films under the stars throughout September, October and even one in November!

