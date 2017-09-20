Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "All Star" by Smash Mouth

Every L.A Outdoor Movie Screening To Know About This Fall

(Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett / Cinespia)
Looking for something fun to do? There are plenty of fun activities to do around L.A., but seeing a great film outdoors tops the list. So, get out your blankets because even though summer may be over, Los Angeles isn’t done with outdoor movie screenings! And, luckily for Angelenos, the weather stays warm throughout the fall months. This means that you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy great films under the stars throughout September, October and even one in November!
 

 

September 15, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “The Terminator”
 
September 15, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – “Dirty Dancing”
 
September 16, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “2001: A Space Odyssey”
 
September 16, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – “Top Gun”
 
September 16, 2017: Eat | See | Hear at Santa Monica High School Amphitheater – “Amelie”
 
September 16, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at Poinsettia Recreational Center – “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”
 
September 16, 2017: Street Food Cinema at Brand Library and Art Center – “The Princess Bride”
 
September 18, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Apollo 13”
 
September 19, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Coming To America”
 
September 19, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “The Godfather (45th anniversary)”
 
September 19, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” The Terminator”
 
September 20, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Anchorman”
 
September 20, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “La La Land”
 
September 20, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Sunset Boulevard”
 
September 20, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Coming To America”
 
September 21, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Clueless”
 
September 21, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – ” BØRNS presents: The Big Lebowski”
 
September 21, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Con Air”
 
September 22, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “Dirty Dancing”
 
September 23, 2017: Eat | See | Hear at Row DTLA – “The Goonies” (FREE EVENT!)
 
September 22, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” L.A. Confidential (20th Anniversary)”
 
September 23, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “Wonder Woman”
 
September 23, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” La La Land”
 
September 23, 2017: Street Food Cinema at Syd Kronenthal Park – “Edward Scissorhands”
 
September 23, 2017: Street Food Cinema at Pan Pacific Park – “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”
 
September 24, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Sleepless In Seattle”
 
September 25, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Wonder Woman”
 
September 26, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Footloose”
 
September 26, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “Die Hard”
 
September 26, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Moonlight”
 
September 27, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “La La Land”
 
September 27, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “Pulp Fiction”
 
September 27, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Beauty and the Beast (2017)”
 
September 27, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “The Sixth Sense”
 
September 27, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Ocean’s Eleven”
 
September 28, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2”
 
September 29, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “Wonder Woman”
 
September 29, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Armageddon”
 
September 30, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “The Fifth Element”
 
September 30, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Get Out”
 
September 30, 2017: Street Food Cinema at King Gilette Ranch – “The Lost Boys”
 
September 30, 2017: Street Food Cinema at Glendale Central Park – “Never Been Kissed”
 
October 1, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Beetlejuice”
 
October 2, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Edward Scissorhands”
 
October 2, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “Paradigm Lost”
 
October 2, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” 10 Things I Hate About You”
 
October 3, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “La La Land”
 
October 3, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” The Big Sick”
 
October 3, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “To Catch A Theif”
 
October 4, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” La La Land”
 
October 4, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Romeo + Juliet”
 
October 5, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Back To The Future”
 
October 5, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “Jurassic Park”
 
October 6, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Raiders Of The Lost Ark”
 
October 6, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “Mary Poppins (1964)”
 
October 7, 2017: Street Food Cinema at Victory Park in Pasadena – “Batman”
 
October 7, 2017: Street Food Cinema at Los Angeles State Historic Park – “Halloween”
 
October 7, 2017: Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cinema – “Ghostbusters (1984)”
 
October 7, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “Selma (2015)”
 
October 7, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Goodfellas”
 
October 8, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Scream”
 
October 9, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone”
 
vOctober 10, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Labyrinth”
 
October 10, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “Raiders Of The Lost Ark”
 
October 10, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “10 Things I Hate About You”
 
October 11, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” La La Land”
 
October 11, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “Wonder Woman”
 
October 11, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Witches Of Eastwick”
 
October 12, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” The Princess Bride”
 
October 12, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – ” Baby Driver”
 
October 13, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Wonder Woman”
 
October 13, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – ” Friday The 13th (1980)”
 
October 14, 2017: Street Food Cinema at Syd Kronenthal Park – “Casper”
 
October 14, 2017: Street Food Cinema at Marriot Golf Course in Manhattan Beach – “Wonder Woman”
 
October 14, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Baby Driver”
 
October 14, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – ” Texas Chainsaw Massacre”
 
October 15, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Hocus Pocus”
 
October 16, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Nightmare On Elm Street”
 
October 17, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” The Notebook”
 
October 17, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – ” The Shining”
 
October 18, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Close Encounters Of The Third Kind”
 
October 18, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – ” The Exorcist”
 
October 18, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Rocky Horror Picture Show”
 
October 19, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” Who Framed Roger Rabbit”
 
October 19, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – ” Clue”
 
October 20, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” War For The Planet Of The Apes”
 
October 20, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – ” The Babadook”
 
October 21, 2017: Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cinema – “Night Of The Living Dead (1968)”
 
October 21, 2017: Street Food Cinema at Will Rogers State Historic Park – “Jurassic Park”
 
October 21, 2017: Street Food Cinema at Verdugo Park in Glendale – “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
 
October 21, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – ” Carrie”
 
October 22, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Silence Of The Lambs”
 
October 23, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “The Lost Boys”
 
October 24, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – “Hocus Pocus”
 
October 24, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – ” Bettlejuice”
 
October 24, 2017: Melrose Rooftop Cinema at E.P. & L.P. – “Baby Driver”
 
October 25, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – “Poltergeist”
 
October 25, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – “Dazed & Confused”
 
October 26, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – “Get Out”
 
October 26, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – ” Death Becomes Her”
 
October 27, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – “The Fly”
 
October 27, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – ” Scream”
 
October 28, 2017: Cinespia at The Los Angeles Theatre – “Labyrinth” & a masquerade ball
 
October 28, 2017: Street Food Cinema at Poinsettia Recreational Park in West Hollywood – “The Silence Of The Lambs”
 
October 28, 2017: Street Food Cinema at Glendale Central Park – “Beetlejuice”
 
October 28, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – “Nightmare On Elm Street”
 
October 28, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – ” Get Out”
 
October 31, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “The Breakfast Club”
 
October 31, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at LEVEL Downtown L.A. – ” The Shining”
 
October 31, 2017: Rooftop Cinema Club at the Montalbán Theatre – “Halloween”
 
November 4, 2017: Street Food Cinema at Pan Pacific Park in Beverly Hills – “Wonder Woman”

