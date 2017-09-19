Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 25 Premier

By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Dancing With The Stars, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017
(ABC/Eric McCandless) CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, BRUNO TONIOLI

‘Dancing with the Stars’ kicked off its 25th season last night.

The thirteen new stars had plenty of sparkle and shine, but not all did well. There were two clear stars of the night.

Jordan Fisher, fresh off his Broadway stint with Hamilton, did a Tango that blew away the judges who gave him a 22/30, the highest score of the night.

Lindsey Stirling can not only play the electronic violin, she can dance.

Her Cha Cha blew Len away, he called it the best dance of the night.

Everyone else needs lots of improvement, including ‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott, and Debbie Gibson who has been suffering with Lyme disease for the past four years.

Next week a couple goes home and we begin a whole new season.

