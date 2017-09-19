Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jedediah Bila Leaves ‘The View’

Another View host bites the dust.

Jedediah Bila announced yesterday she was leaving the show after only one season.

She didn’t give a reason for her sudden departure she only said this:

Very surprising since she was signed on for the full season.

According to reports, Megan McCain is in talks to join the show.

Speaking of politician’s daughters, could Ivanka Trump be the reason Tom Brady did not go to the white house after winning the Super Bowl last year.

At the time, his people said he stayed back to be with his ailing Mom, but yesterday Anthony Scaramucci the former White House Communications Director, guest hosted TMZ and had this to say about Brady:

Well, now we know why his job only lasted 11 days!